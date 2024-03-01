Biden’s new data security order leaves industry officials, privacy advocates scratching their heads

David DiMolfetta reports:
A new White House directive that gives agencies the legal power to prevent Americans’ sensitive data from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries is getting mixed reviews, with industry executives saying it could risk muddling current data flow mechanisms and privacy advocates contending it doesn’t go far enough to address potential abuses at home.
The Justice Department and other agencies are set to kick off a complex process to craft regulations built into that sweeping data security executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The order’s aim is to block myriad data transactions with China, Russia and others, on grounds that such data can be surreptitiously processed to target Americans and enable other national security risks.
Read more at NextGov.
h/t, Joe Cadillic