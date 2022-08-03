Biden’s Health Agency Looking to Boost Abortion Patient Privacy

Aug 032022
August 3, 2022 Govt, Healthcare, U.S.
Allie Reed and Christopher Brown report:
The Biden administration’s efforts to protect reproductive health information from law enforcement post-Dobbs hangs on how much authority its health agency has to preempt state criminal laws—a thorny issue for health-care lawyers.
A recent executive order shows the administration is considering how to beef up privacy protections for abortion-related health information. It’s part of a broader Biden administration scramble to make substantive policy changes to protect reproductive health access as it lacks the votes to pass new legislation.
