Biden’s Health Agency Looking to Boost Abortion Patient Privacy

 August 3, 2022

The Biden administration’s efforts to protect reproductive health information from law enforcement post-Dobbs hangs on how much authority its health agency has to preempt state criminal laws—a thorny issue for health-care lawyers.

A recent executive order shows the administration is considering how to beef up privacy protections for abortion-related health information. It’s part of a broader Biden administration scramble to make substantive policy changes to protect reproductive health access as it lacks the votes to pass new legislation.

