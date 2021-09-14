Biden will name a privacy expert to Federal Trade Commission.

Sep 142021
David McCabe reports:
President Biden will nominate Alvaro Bedoya, an online privacy expert, for a seat on the Federal Trade Commission, putting another critic of the technology industry in a key position to regulate the sector, the White House said on Monday.
Mr. Bedoya is a lawyer who has studied the way new technologies can violate privacy. He was an author of a 2016 report that called for Congress to more closely regulate the use of facial recognition software by law enforcement. And he was previously the top lawyer on the privacy subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Read more on The New York Times.