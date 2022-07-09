Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme Court ‘out of control’

Jul 092022
Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose report:
U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in “raw political power” and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.
Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party to take action after the landmark decision last month to overturn Roe v Wade, which upended roughly 50 years of protections for women’s reproductive rights.
