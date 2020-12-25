Biddle claims are here to stay, the Ohio Supreme Court holds

Elizabeth A. Kastner and Christopher T. Page of Bricker & Eckler LLP write:

On December 15, 2020, in Menorah Park v. Rolston, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to overturn Biddle v. Warren Gen. Hosp., 86 Ohio St.3d 395 (1999). As a result of this decision, providers will remain subject to liability under a private cause of action for breach of medical confidentiality if they are found improperly disclosing medical records.

Read more on Bricker.com or download the pdf of their article. This decision poses yet one more thing for health care providers and their business associates who do business in Ohio to consider, but it will be of interest to those in other states as well.

