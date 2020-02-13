Bianca Devins murder prompts Instagram privacy changes

Feb 132020
 
 February 13, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Online

Mark Weiner reports:

 Instagram has changed its privacy policies in response to last year’s murder of Bianca Devins in Utica that made headlines around the world, Rep. Anthony Brindisi said Thursday.

Graphic photos of the 17-year-old’s murder were posted to Instagram and other social media sites, and photos of her bloodied body were sent by strangers to her family members.

Instagram and its owner Facebook told Brindisi this week that the company has responded to the case by giving users a privacy option of automatically blocking all direct messages from strangers.

 

Read more on Syracuse.com.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.