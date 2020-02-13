Bianca Devins murder prompts Instagram privacy changes

Instagram has changed its privacy policies in response to last year’s murder of Bianca Devins in Utica that made headlines around the world, Rep. Anthony Brindisi said Thursday.

Graphic photos of the 17-year-old’s murder were posted to Instagram and other social media sites, and photos of her bloodied body were sent by strangers to her family members.

Instagram and its owner Facebook told Brindisi this week that the company has responded to the case by giving users a privacy option of automatically blocking all direct messages from strangers.