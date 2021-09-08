BGI prenatal gene test under scrutiny for Chinese military links

Sep 082021
September 8, 2021 Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Clare Baldwin and Kirsty Needham report:
Health regulators in five countries are examining a prenatal test that collects the DNA of women and fetuses for research, while some doctors that promoted it and clinics that sell it say they were unaware the company that produces it also conducts research with the Chinese military.
The test, made by Shenzhen-based BGI Group and marketed under the brand name NIFTY, is sold in at least 52 countries. It screens for Down syndrome and more than 80 other genetic conditions, and has been taken by 8.4 million women globally.
Read more on Reuters.
h/t, Joe Cadillic