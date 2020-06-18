Beyond HIPAA: Inside the Use of AI to Collect COVID-19-Related Information From Employees

Natalie Pierce, Julie Stockton and Courtney Chambers of Littler describe some of the technologies and issues that arise when businesses re-open and need to keep their employees safe. Here’s part of their article:

One way AI can assist in successful return-to-work strategies is through contact tracing and predictive modeling to help halt the spread of the virus. AI-driven algorithms can scour meeting invites, email traffic, business travel, and GPS data from employer-issued computers and cell phones to give employers advance warnings to avoid certain danger zones or to quickly halt a potential outbreak at a location.

Other AI tools used by employers help test, diagnose, and otherwise monitor employee health. One platform is a “fitness for duty” application encompassing a digital health survey, which asks employees for personal information such as health status or recent travel. The data from these programs may be used to build analytical models, such as a public dashboard for employers to monitor the spread of COVID-19 within their company. These programs assist employers in managing continuity of business and navigating the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Biometrics data also fuels social distancing and heat-detection cameras, some of which are paired with facial-recognition software employers can use to track and identify the suspected unwell. For instance, one company has created a camera software that rings a buzzer or alerts security staff when two people stand less than six feet apart. Another company has created an AI-camera solution that can scan groups to detect and identify anyone with an elevated temperature in real time. This platform can help keep employees safe and means organizations do not have to slowly check people one-by-one for symptoms of COVID-19.