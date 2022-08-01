Beware of Third-Party Trackers Like Meta Pixel. Ignoring Them Could Be Costly.

 August 1, 2022

Odia Kagan of FoxRothschild offers some concise and sage advice:

If you are dealing with sensitive information of any kind (yes, this includes precise geolocation, ethnicity, sexual orientation, etc), but especially health information (and yes, reproductive health information too), do yourself a favor:

  • Scan your website for third party trackers like Meta Pixel.
  • Talk to your tech folks to understand better what is going on and whether this is going on behind a log-in.
  • If you are a HIPAA covered entity, make sure your business associates do 1 and 2.
  • Get a good privacy lawyer to make sure all is in order and that you are doing what needs done.

Read more at HIPAA & Health Information Technology about a lawsuit that inspires that advice.

