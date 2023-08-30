Berkshire’s Geico must face privacy lawsuit over driver’s license disclosure

Aug 302023
Jonathan Stempel reports:
Geico must face a proposed nationwide class action accusing the car insurer of violating customers’ privacy by disclosing hundreds of thousands of driver’s license numbers to identity thieves looking to collect fraudulent unemployment benefits.
In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn accepted a magistrate judge’s recommendation that Geico defend against claims it owed damages for negligence and for violating the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.
h/t, Joe Cadillic