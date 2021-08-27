Berkeley High alum, 19, posted stolen nude photos of underage girls online, police say

This was also posted to DataBreaches.net, but it’s a good reminder for parents to talk to their kids and for schools to educate students about protection. Emilie Raguso reports:
A former Berkeley High School student is facing multiple felony charges this week after police say he hacked into the accounts of nine female BHS students, stole nude photographs from them and posted the images online.
Authorities say 19-year-old Liam Burgmann, a Berkeley resident, was found in possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, according to court papers. Police said the cache included 130 videos of children, between 3 and 12 years old, on a Kik social media account belonging to Burgmann. Work on the case is still underway, BPD said Thursday.
