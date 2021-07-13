Bergen County Man Sentenced to 16 Months in Prison for Using Online Web Forums to Engage in Cyberstalking

NEWARK, N.J. – A Bergen County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 16 months in prison for using Facebook and other online web forums to cyberstalk victims, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Rino Diamante, 26, of Bergenfield, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to an information charging him with one count of cyberstalking. Judge Martini imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Diamante admitted that from January 2016 through August 2019 he engaged in continued online harassment of known and unknown adult victims, including Victims 1-23, by posting semi-nude or nude pictures purporting to be the victims on online web forums such as 4Chan.com and volafile. Diamante also admitted to contacting the victims, their friends and their family members to direct those individuals to the online web forums that contained the purported nude or semi-nude photographs of the victims.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martini sentenced Diamante to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s sentence.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassye Cole of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Newark.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey