‘Believer’ Staffers Claim University Used Public Records Law To Access Their Personal Texts After Zoom Exposure Incident
Justice Namaste writes:
Staffers at Believer magazine—the prestigious literary magazine that has been in the news over the past month or two after their former editor-in-chief Joshua Wolf Shenk resigned after exposing his genitals during a work call—are claiming that a public record request put in by Motherboard was used to intimidate them and gain access to their personal correspondence.
[…]
The latest development in this saga came after Motherboard writers reporting on the situation surrounding Shenk filed a public records request with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) seeking documents created by staff at UNLV, Believer, and the Black Mountain Institute (BMI) that mention certain keywords. On May 20, the university contacted Motherboard with follow up questions about their records request, and around the same time sent an email to Believer staff, including contractors and contributors, claiming that under state law they were required to turn over private texts and emails as part of the Motherboard public records request.
