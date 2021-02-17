Belgium: ePrivacy proposal in progress: Council agrees on its position to start off ‘trilogue’ negotiations

Heidi Waem, Alizée Stappers and Simon Verschaeve of DLA Piper write:

With the ultimate purpose of enacting specific rules regarding electronic communications, the ePrivacy Regulation aims, in particular, to replace the 2002 ePrivacy Directive, detail and complement the GDPR’s general rules, and implement important changes in areas such as metadata processing on end-user devices and obtaining cookie consent from website users.

The proposal, however, has come a long way. Various versions of the ePrivacy Regulation have been considered by the Council since the proposal was launched by the Commission in 2017 (read our summary here), resulting only now in an agreement between the EU member states.