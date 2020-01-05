Belgian Supervisory Authority Imposes Cookie Fine

Kristof Van Quathem of Covington & Burling writes:

On December 17, 2019, the Belgian Supervisory Authority (“SA”) imposed a fine of € 15,000 on an SME operating a legal information website that welcomes approximately 35,000 unique visitors a month. Interestingly, in the apparent absence of any actual complaints submitted to the SA, it carried out this enforcement action on its own initiative.

If the authority wanted to, there are many many sites that would also be subject to fines for the same reasons.