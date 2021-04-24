Belgian Constitutional Court Annuls Data Retention Framework for Electronic Communications Data

Apr 242021
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On April 22, 2021, the Belgian Constitutional Court annulled (in French) the framework set forth by the Law of 29 May 2016 (the “Law”) requiring telecommunications providers to retain electronic communications data in bulk.
The Constitutional Court’s decision follows an October 6, 2020 Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) ruling (in French) on preliminary questions related to the compatibility of the data retention framework with EU law.
