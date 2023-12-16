Bedroom camera footage hacked, sold online

Minh Hung read the description of a private Telegram group which invited him to join:

“A group specialized in hacking into private cameras of families and shops in Vietnam. All footage is dark corners and hot scenes from families.”

Hackers offered Hung three packages for access to the camera footages.

The first cost VND150,000 ($6.18) to allow users to watch over 1,000 videos with random, low-quality images.

The second package, costing VND500,000, would allow users to see high-quality hacked footage, with content updated daily.

The third package, advertised as “super VIP” and costing VND800,000, allows users to watch all the group’s hacked footage from the past four years, along with negotiations regarding family cameras, and access to live camera footage from hundreds of cameras.