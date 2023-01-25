Beachwood, police chief file defamation lawsuit to find out who has been anonymously criticizing her

The Plain Dealer reported:

 The city of Beachwood and its police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, went to court to unmask the identity of an anonymous online critic.

In a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the city says that “John Doe” is behind a series of accounts that left comments on the Beachwood Police Department Facebook page and sent an email in September to members of city council that accused the chief of, among other things, having “improper relationships” with subordinates and mistreating officers.

Council in November approved spending $25,000 to hire Minc Law, a firm that specializes in online defamation and harassment, to pursue the lawsuit on McLaughlin’s behalf.

