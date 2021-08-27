Banned Chinese broadcaster CGTN fined £200,000 by UK watchdog over privacy rules breach

Aug 272021
Leonie Chao-Fong reports:
A Chinese state-owned broadcaster has been fined £200,000 for failing to comply with UK broadcasting rules.
Media regulator Ofcom said it had imposed the fine on Star China Media Limited (SCML) “for serious breaches of our fairness and privacy rules on its CCTV and CGTN services”.
Read more on The Independent. While there may have been specific privacy rule violations, the heart of the matter seems to be that the regulator had found that the news channel was “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” which itself is a violation of broadcast laws that prohibit news channels from being controlled by political parties.