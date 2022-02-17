Banks Get Protesters’ Names as Canada Financial Squeeze Unfolds

 February 17, 2022  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S.

Kevin Orland and Brian Platt report:

Canadian banks have started to freeze a small number of accounts connected to people whom police say have been involved in illegal protests, acting on orders from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

But the banks won’t be going after donors who collectively gathered millions of dollars to help the truckers and demonstrators who’ve blockaded downtown Ottawa and other sites.

Read more at Bloomberg.

I can’t say I really understand all this, because I don’t.  If the banks freeze accounts based on lists from RCMP, aren’t they basically treating the customers as convicted and not just charged with some infraction of law??

h/t, Joe Cadillic who may understand this better than I do.

