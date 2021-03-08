AZ Supreme Court: Arizona high court: Man can sue for health privacy breach

Mar 082021
March 8, 2021 Breaches, Business, Healthcare, U.S.
Bob Christie reports an update on a case previously noted on this site:
Warehouse store chain Costco can be sued for privacy violations by a Phoenix-area man who alleges a pharmacist joked with his ex-wife about an erectile dysfunction prescription he had twice canceled, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The ruling allows the man’s lawsuit to proceed, but sets a high bar for him to win: He must show by “clear and convincing” evidence that the store and its pharmacist did not act in good faith when the woman was told about the prescription.
Read more on AP.