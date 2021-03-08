AZ Supreme Court: Arizona high court: Man can sue for health privacy breach

Bob Christie reports an update on a case previously noted on this site:

Warehouse store chain Costco can be sued for privacy violations by a Phoenix-area man who alleges a pharmacist joked with his ex-wife about an erectile dysfunction prescription he had twice canceled, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The ruling allows the man’s lawsuit to proceed, but sets a high bar for him to win: He must show by “clear and convincing” evidence that the store and its pharmacist did not act in good faith when the woman was told about the prescription.