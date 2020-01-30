Avast to Commence Wind Down of Subsidiary Jumpshot

Can Avast recover from the privacy scandal surrounding its subsidiary? Time will tell, but they are trying to convince the public that they are serious about privacy.

From Avast, the cybersecurity company whose subsidiary Jumpshot was exposed by Motherboard and PCMag as selling consumers’ web-browsing data:

Prague, Czech Republic, January 30, 2020 – Avast (LSE: AVST) – Avast today announced plans to terminate its provision of data to its subsidiary Jumpshot, Inc. and to commence a wind down of Jumpshot. All Avast products’ core functionality will continue to perform as usual and users will see no change.

“Avast’s core mission is to keep its users safe online and to give users control over their privacy,” said Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of Avast. “The bottom line is that any practices that jeopardize user trust are unacceptable to Avast. We are vigilant about our users’ privacy, and we took quick action to begin winding down Jumpshot’s operations after it became evident that some users questioned the alignment of data provision to Jumpshot with our mission and principles that define us as a Company.”

Mr. Vlcek also shared a personal letter on the decision to wind down Jumpshot, which can be found at avast.com.

Current Jumpshot customers are encouraged to contact Deren Baker for more information. Jumpshot intends to continue paying its vendors and suppliers in full as necessary and in the ordinary course for products and services provided to Jumpshot during its wind down process. Jumpshot will be promptly notifying its customers in due course about the termination of its data services.

“We regret the impact this will have on Jumpshot employees and we appreciate the contributions they have made. We will endeavor to make this transition as smooth as possible for them,” said Mr. Vlcek.

“Avast has a long track record of protecting users’ devices and data against malware through our award-winning products, and the Company understands and takes seriously the responsibility to balance user privacy with the necessary use of data,” said Mr. Vlcek. “With the ever-changing nature of threats to users online today and in the future, Avast is focused on innovating to enhance our products for the benefit of our users and the protection of their privacy. To that end, we will continue to demonstrate our innovative new products and security as we move forward with a singular vision in 2020 and beyond.”