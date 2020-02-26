Authorities begin investigation into Costa Rica data analysis unit for fear of privacy breach

AFP and Tico Times report:

The Ombudsman’s Office of Costa Rica on Monday began an investigation into a government unit for data collection and analysis, and requested support from the Prosecutor’s Office, fearing that the body had violated people’s privacy.

As ombudswoman Catalina Crespo explained to journalists, the institution intends to determine what type of information was collected and for what purpose.

[…]

The existence of that unit, heavily publicized last week along the decree that had created it, aroused strong criticism for the possibility of allowing the government access to information considered confidential.