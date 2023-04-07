Austrian Supervisory Authority Issues Decision on the Collection of Personal Data by Credit Referencing Agency

Dan Cooper and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington & Burling write:

On March 24, 2023, the Austrian Supervisory Authority (“Austrian SA”) held that a credit referencing agency (“Agency”) breached the GDPR by unlawfully processing personal data obtained from a third party in order to process it to conduct credit assessments.  It decided that the Agency breached the GDPR’s principle of lawfulness because it did not have a valid legal basis to process the personal data.  This case will be relevant for organizations assessing their lawful basis for processing personal data.

