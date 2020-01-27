Australian government secretly releasing sensitive medical records to police

Jan 272020
January 27, 2020 Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Felicity Nelson reports:
The Australian government is releasing highly sensitive medical records to police through a secret regime that experts say contains fundamentally flawed privacy protections.
The Department of Human Services fields large volumes of requests for Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) data from state and federal policing agencies each year.
h/t, Joe Cadillic