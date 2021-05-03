Australia proposes teaching cyber-security to five-year-old kids

May 032021
 
Simon Sharwood reports:

Australia has decided that six-year-old children need education on cyber-security, even as it removes other material from the national curriculum.

A newly revised draft of the national curriculum for children aged five to sixteen, launched yesterday, added a new strand titled “Considering privacy and security” that “involves students developing appropriate techniques for managing data, which is personal, and effectively implementing security protocols.”

