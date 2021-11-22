Australia Objects to 7-Eleven’s In-Store Use of Facial Recognition Technology

Nov 222021
November 22, 2021 Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Liisa Thomas and Anne-Marie Dao of SheppardMullin write:
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner issued a determination earlier this fall about 7-Eleven’s use of “faceprints.” The OAIC found the convenience store improperly collected faceprint information without getting individuals’ consent in violation of the Privacy Act.
Accordingly to the OAIC, 7-Eleven used facial recognition technology as part of in-store surveys in 700 stores across the country. Approximately 1.6 million customers (as of March 2021) complete the survey on tablets with built-in cameras.
