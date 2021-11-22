Australia Objects to 7-Eleven’s In-Store Use of Facial Recognition Technology

Nov 222021
 
 November 22, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Liisa Thomas and Anne-Marie Dao of SheppardMullin write:

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner issued a determination earlier this fall about 7-Eleven’s use of “faceprints.” The OAIC found the convenience store improperly collected faceprint information without getting individuals’ consent in violation of the Privacy Act.

Accordingly to the OAIC, 7-Eleven used facial recognition technology as part of in-store surveys in 700 stores across the country. Approximately 1.6 million customers (as of March 2021) complete the survey on tablets with built-in cameras.

Read more on Eye on Privacy.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.