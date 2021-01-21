AU: Woolworths gave customer data to NSW Health

Casey Tonkin reports:
Woolworths gave data about customers who use its Everyday Rewards scheme to NSW Health in order to assist contact tracers.
At the outbreak of the recent Berala cluster linked to a BWS in Sydney’s west, Woolworths analysed information from its Everyday Rewards loyalty scheme to find customers who visited the store at times when they may have been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday.
If you are concerned or horrified by this, it might be a good time to remind you that many firms’ privacy policies that describe how your data may be used often have general clauses about exceptions. If you read the article, you may find that Woolworths may not have violated law or its privacy policy. See what you think.