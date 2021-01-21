AU: Woolworths gave customer data to NSW Health

Casey Tonkin reports:

Woolworths gave data about customers who use its Everyday Rewards scheme to NSW Health in order to assist contact tracers.

At the outbreak of the recent Berala cluster linked to a BWS in Sydney’s west, Woolworths analysed information from its Everyday Rewards loyalty scheme to find customers who visited the store at times when they may have been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday.