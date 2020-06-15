AU: ‘Whistleblower’ accuses Noni B owner of mass privacy breach

Jun 152020
David Marin-Guzman reports:
Fashion retailer Mosaic Brands has been accused of sharing personal information of millions of customers to a third party, offering fake discounts and not allowing customers to exit mass marketing emails.
Former head of customer relationship management Meray Azar alleged she was unlawfully fired for raising the privacy and spam issues with senior executives, and claims in legal action against the company that they did nothing to address her concerns.
