AU: Victoria Police, minister apologize to domestic violence victim after ‘appalling’ privacy breach

Matilda Marozzi reports:

Victoria Police has apologised to a woman who suffered domestic abuse at the hands of a serving officer, admitting the case was mishandled and that information about her plans to escape her attacker was wrongly shared around a Melbourne police station.

The woman at the centre of the case, Michelle*, endured physical, verbal and emotional abuse from her former police officer partner John*, and claims investigators “verbally admonished” her for making a complaint.