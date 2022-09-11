AU: Sydney school’s use of fingerprint scanners in toilets an invasion of privacy, expert says

 September 11, 2022  Posted by  Non-U.S., Surveillance, Youth & Schools

A Sydney high school’s decision to install fingerprint scanners at the entrance to toilets to track student movements and prevent vandalism has been criticised as “unreasonable and disproportionate” by a privacy expert.

Moorebank high school moved to install the scanners in term three, with the school’s principal, Vally Grego, telling parents it was a measure intended to reduce vandalism.

Read more at The Guardian.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

