Au: Sydney nightclub bans staring without getting prior ‘verbal consent’

From news.com.au:

A Sydney nightclub has banned staring unless the person doing the staring gets the prior consent of the person they are staring at to continue staring.

A failure to do so could result in the police being called.

It also discouraged people from coming if their “sole purpose” was to meet someone to “pick up”.

Club 77 in Darlinghurst, in Sydney’s inner east, gave staring as an example of an action that would be in contravention of its new safety and harassment policy.

In an Instagram post from earlier this month, the club said “safety officers” in pink vests would enforce the staring rules.