Au: Oops! Rotto Swim GPS tracking bungle kept tracking competitors for days after race was over

Mar 042023
March 4, 2023 Breaches, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Andrew Porter & Kellie Balaam report:
Rottnest Swim competitors were tracked for four days in real-time after leaving the water and returning home because organisers failed to turn off a GPS feature on a mobile app.
The blunder was only discovered on Wednesday after Reddit users posted screenshots of the location of swimmers and support crews — identified by race numbers — who had signed up for the tracking app on their smartphones.
