Au: Oops! Rotto Swim GPS tracking bungle kept tracking competitors for days after race was over

Mar 042023
 
 March 4, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Andrew Porter & Kellie Balaam report:

Rottnest Swim competitors were tracked for four days in real-time after leaving the water and returning home because organisers failed to turn off a GPS feature on a mobile app.

The blunder was only discovered on Wednesday after Reddit users posted screenshots of the location of swimmers and support crews — identified by race numbers — who had signed up for the tracking app on their smartphones.

Read more at The West Australian.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.