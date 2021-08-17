Au: OCR Labs granted accreditation as first private ‘trusted’ government ID operator

Aug 172021
 
 August 17, 2021  Posted by  Non-U.S.

Aimee Chanthadavong reports:

Australian-based OCR Labs has become the first accredited non-government operator that provides digital identity services to the private sector under the federal government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF).

By becoming an accredited provider, OCR Labs now ensures its private sector customers, such as those in banking, finance, and telecommunications that are using its identity services can “trust that their identity information can be verified, and is protected”, Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business Stuart Robert said.

Read more on ZDNet.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.