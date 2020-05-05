AU: Jail terms for those who breach COVID app privacy law

David Crowe reports:

Tougher privacy laws will be put to Parliament next week in a bid to jail anyone who breaches the safeguards in the federal government’s new coronavirus tracing app, with police and security agencies exposed to the sanctions.

Access to the highly sensitive data will be restricted to state health agencies and those in their service, making it a criminal offence for anyone else to collect, use, disclose or attempt to decrypt the personal information in the app.

Read more on The Sydney Morning Herald.

