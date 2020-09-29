AU: Health Department under scrutiny over legality of hotel detention

Clay Lucas reports:

The department at the centre of Victoria’s failed hotel quarantine program may have broken the state’s public health laws by not adequately checking daily if thousands of returned travellers needed to remain under detention.

Each of the 20,000 travellers who stayed in Victoria’s quarantine hotels between March and when the program was scaled back in July was handed a detention notice at the start of their compulsory two-week isolation.

Read more on The Age.

