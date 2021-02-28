AU: Gay conversion practitioners be warned, the human rights watchdog has its eye on you

Farrah Tomazin reports:

Victoria’s human rights commission intends to use the full range of its new powers to investigate church groups and other organisations engaged in gay conversion practices, including seizing documents and pursuing them in court if they do not comply with orders.

This is not going to go easily.

Victorian Council of Churches president Father Shenouda Boutros said his organisation “is not against legislation that protects people from harm”, but the commission’s new powers were an “over-reach”. Islamic Council of Victoria vice-president Adel Salman said: “We don’t agree at all that [the human rights commission] should be given those powers to investigate and pass judgment.

