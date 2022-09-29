AU: Companies could be forced to delete customer data used to prove ID, Labor suggests

 September 29, 2022

Paul Karp and Josh Taylor report:

Companies could have the right to retain customers’ data stripped back by an ambitious suite of privacy reforms proposed by the Albanese government.

The attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, revealed on Thursday that in addition to completing a review of Australia’s privacy laws, the Albanese government will look to legislate “even more urgent reforms” later this year or in early 2023.

The immediate reforms could include penalties, safeguards on personal information and strengthening requirements for companies to notify customers of breaches.

Read more at The Guardian.

