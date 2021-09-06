AU: ‘Breach of trust’: Police using QR check-in data to solve crimes

Sep 062021
September 6, 2021 Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Anthony Galloway reports:
The nation’s privacy watchdog has called for police forces to be banned from accessing information from QR code check-in applications after law enforcement agencies have sought to use the contact-tracing data on at least six occasions to solve unrelated crimes.
There are also growing calls from backbench MPs and civil liberties groups to phase out the compulsory check-in applications once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
