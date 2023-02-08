Au: Barristers’ confidential email accounts searched in investigation of homophobic slur

Chris Vedelago and David Estcourt report:
The private email accounts of thousands of barristers were secretly searched as part of an internal investigation to uncover the identity of a lawyer suspected of posting a fake Victorian Bar notice that used a homophobic slur.
The Bar Council revealed the potentially serious privacy breach in an email to its 2200 members on Tuesday but stressed no confidential information about clients or cases had been accessed inappropriately.
Read more at The Age.
Well, if they can conduct that search for these purposes, then why not for other purposes where feelings get hurt? How about defamation? How is this not the totally slippery slope or illegal conduct that should have been either avoided or flat-out prohibited?