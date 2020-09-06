AU: Amazon’s deal with Vector will let it see inside your home through your electricity meter

Sep 062020
 
 September 6, 2020  Posted by  Business, Surveillance

Daniel Ziffer reports:

Intimate data about the private lives of millions of Australians will be analysed and monetised by a partnership between a New Zealand company and a subsidiary of the world’s biggest retailer, Amazon.

Smart meters deliver information about household power use and are being installed at a rate of 12,000 a month as the electricity grid juggles a boom in household solar with a nationally linked network of generators and users.

The data goes far beyond how much power you use in a certain time of day — revealing things like the number of televisions you have, the age of your fridge and other appliances, and the number of people in your home.

Read more on ABC (AU).

