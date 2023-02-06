Au: AMA calls for stronger laws to protect patient data

Fat Niebres reports:

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has called for stronger safeguards to protect patient data, saying laws must be in place to prevent security breaches and the use of health data to boost private profits.

In a new position paper, the AMA pointed out the need for a broader national discussion on health data governance and ownership of data in digital health systems.

The organisation called on the government to look into European-style privacy laws and transparent limits on how, when, and by whom patient data can be accessed.