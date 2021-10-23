Au: 7-Eleven breached customer privacy by collecting facial imagery without consent

Oct 232021
October 23, 2021 Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Campbell Kwan reports:
In Australia, the country’s information commissioner has found that 7-Eleven breached customers’ privacy by collecting their sensitive biometric information without adequate notice or consent.
From June 2020 to August 2021, 7-Eleven conducted surveys that required customers to fill out information on tablets with built-in cameras. These tablets, which were installed in 700 stores, captured customers’ facial images at two points during the survey-taking process — when the individual first engaged with the tablet, and after they completed the survey.
Read more on ZDNet.
via Tim Cushing