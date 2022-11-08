Attorney General Formally Bans The Collection Of Journalists’ Records During Leak Investigations

Tim Cushing writes:

The early months of 2021, following Trump’s loss at the polls and the subsequent raid of the Capitol building by his supporters, were periodically punctuated by disturbing revelations about the DOJ under the former reality show star.

Seeking to plug multiple leaks originating in his administration, the Trump DOJ began targeting journalists, hoping to use their communication records to sniff out the sources of these leaks.

A regime change ended that. The DOJ, under Merrick Garland, began informing journalists whose phone and other communication records had been sought by the previous iteration of the DOJ. Following these reports, the DOJ declared it would stop targeting journalists during leak investigations, aligning itself with similar statements made earlier by newly elected president Joe Biden.