At Least 22 States Have Consumer Privacy Legislation Pending – Will 2022 Be the Year for More State Privacy Laws?
Deborah George of Robinson & Cole writes:
California is the gold standard for state privacy laws, having recently enacted the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Virginia and Colorado also have enacted comprehensive privacy laws, which will take effect in 2023. Recently, the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) released its state privacy legislation tracker. The IAPP offers a map of the states that shows all the states and the status of any privacy legislation. The map shows the various stages of any privacy legislation, from bills introduced all the way through bills signed.
In addition, IAPP has compiled a handy chart of pending comprehensive privacy legislation that provides the name of the bill, a link to the bill, and whether the bill provides various consumer rights, business obligations, and a private right of action, similar to the consumer privacy laws passed in California, Virginia, and Colorado.
Read more at The National Law Review.