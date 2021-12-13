Asylum seekers, families allegedly threatened after Australian immigration data breach

Ben Doherty reports:

The personal details of nearly 10,000 people seeking asylum in Australia – unlawfully posted online by the Australian government – were accessed by people in foreign countries, including China, Russia, Egypt, and Pakistan, and from masked anonymous locations.

New documents show the information was allegedly used to threaten asylum seekers, and to persecute their families.

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection – now home affairs – was alerted to its massive accidental data breach by a Guardian investigation in February 2014.

A compensation claim on the breach is being heard on Monday morning in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. The total payout could run to tens of millions of dollars.