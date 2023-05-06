Asheville traveler can pursue federal lawsuit for alleged TSA screening assault

The Carolina Journal reports:

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that an airline traveler can pursue a lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted during a security screening for a flight from Asheville.

“May people who claim they were assaulted by Transportation Security Administration screeners sue the federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act? Joining the Third and Eighth Circuits, we hold the answer is yes,” wrote Judge Toby Heytens for the unanimous three-judge panel.

[…]

“This appeal thus comes down to a single controlling question: Are TSA screeners ‘empowered by law to execute searches, to seize evidence, or to make arrests for violations of Federal law’? If yes, Osmon’s suit may proceed. If no, it may not. We conclude the answer is yes,” Heytens wrote.