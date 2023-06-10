As July 5th Rapidly Approaches, the New York City DCWP Provides Much-Needed Guidance on Artificial Intelligence Employment Practices and AEDTs
James A. Sherer and Brittany Yantis of BakerHostetler write:
On May 22, 2023, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (“DCWP”) held an employer roundtable about Local Law 144, New York City’s law regulating the use of Artificial Intelligence in the employment context—specifically, automated employment decision tools (“AEDT”). With the July 5, 2023 enforcement date rapidly approaching, the DCWP addressed several open questions that remained after its issuance of the final rules, including the applicability of the AEDT law, bias audit data and notice requirements, and talent-sourcing AEDTs.
The DCWP additionally stated its intention to release FAQ guidance to assist employers with compliance. While no indication has been given as to when those FAQs will be released, the DCWP emphasized its intention to still begin enforcement on July 5.
