Artificial intelligence stirs privacy challenges for schools

Mackenzie Wilkes reports:

A commercial boom around using artificial intelligence in the classroom is creating a slew of privacy and safety hazards well before Washington grapples with the fast-moving technology.

Dozens of Arizona school districts have been vetting technology vendors to weed out products that might use student data for advertising. Schools in West Virginia and Montana have started to boost their security using facial recognition systems even though it has a high rate of false matches among women and children and is already a concern across New York.

A rush to create AI tools for K-12 education has attracted many businesses that aren’t familiar with the tighter privacy laws that govern kids, increasing the risk that their information will end up with heedless vendors, experts say. That knowledge gap, and the lagging federal support, is forcing state and local leaders to navigate protections for young people on their own as schools also turn to technology for personalized tutoring and lesson planning.