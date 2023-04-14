Arkansas Enacts Legislation Restricting Social Media Accounts for Minors

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On April 12, 2023, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law S.B. 396 creating the state’s Social Media Safety Act (the “Act”). The Act comes after Utah’s similar social media laws enacted in March.
The Act prohibits social media companies from allowing Arkansas residents under 18 years of age from holding accounts on the companies’ social media platforms without parental consent, and requires the companies to verify the age of account holders. To verify a user’s age, social media companies must engage a third-party vendor to perform “reasonable age verification,” which includes checking a user’s government-issued identification or a digitized identification card.
